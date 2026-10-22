Christian groups say proposed conversion therapy ban amounts to censorship

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Christian groups have written to equalities minister Bridget Phillipson to express their concerns about Labour's plans to ban so-called 'conversion therapy'.

The Christian Institute was joined by the Greater Love Declaration and Affinity in writing the letter.

In it, they say government assurances that the planned bill would not impinge on parental freedom are “not supported by the text of the draft Bill”.

Concerns that religious leaders could fall foul of the bill were also reiterated.

“The definitions of ‘conversion practice’ and ‘abusive’ ... are vague enough to capture ordinary Christian ministry and parental guidance that has never previously been regarded as criminal," it said.

The letter suggests that the use of the term “conversion” was ill-judged, as it blurs the line between those seeking to change their sexuality or gender identity with those changing their religion.

“We ask you to abandon this terminology and adopt language that does not appropriate or distort a core Christian concept,” the letter states.

The draft bill is currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny. The Christian Institute has warned that the ban proposed in the current draft would be "sweeping" as its definition of "abuse" includes "words".

It warns that this could criminalise pastors expressing basic Christian teaching on gender and sexuality, and parents expressing concern about their child’s decision to “transition” or refusing to buy them a chest-binder.

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of The Christian Institute, said the proposed bill was “one of the most troubling attempts at of censorship we’ve seen”.

He added, “It’s clear that this legislation goes much too far into policing reasonable conversations and statements of belief. This disproportionate and controversial measure should be shelved.”