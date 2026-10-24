Canada turns abandoned historic church into tourism hub

The Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Quebec. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Canadian government is spending a quarter of a million dollars on turning the historic Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste (Church of Saint John the Baptist) into a cultural, community and tourism hub.

The church, located in Quebec City was built in the 1880s. However it closed for worship in 2015 because its dwindling congregation could no longer afford to maintain and repair it. Canada has been afflicted by declining church attendance over the last few decades, with the pattern showing no sign of reverse.

It then spent the better part of a decade as a ghost of its former self, and in 2024 the church was acquired by the City of Quebec for just $175,000.

The new funding has been awarded under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings programme. The project will see a considerable amount of work done on the building's foundations, doors, windows and basement and a complete replacement of its electromechanical systems.

The fully renovated building will be used as a centre for art, heritage, tourism and community events. There has been no indication that the church will be used for worship.

Mélissa Coulombe-Leduc, City Councillor for the Cap-aux-Diamants District and Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Heritage, said, "We are committed to revitalizing the Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste not only to breathe new life into an exceptional heritage landmark, but above all to meet the needs of the community and local organizations by adapting it to their current requirements.

“The work will restore this remarkable building to its former glory, improve its accessibility, and create spaces where culture and community life can take their rightful place. Despite the closure, the church square has never ceased to be a place for spontaneous gatherings. With the federal government's support, we will harness the church's full potential to turn it into a hub of activity in the neighbourhood's daily life."

Britain’s historic churches, many of which go back considerably further than the 1880s, are facing a similar struggle. In August the Church of Scotland confirmed it would be handing over control of 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral to a community group.

Declining congregations and rising maintenance costs, exacerbated by changes to a government funding scheme have threatened the financial viability of many of Britain's historic churches and cathedrals.