Young Christians to share the Gospel all around Europe this summer

Young Christians are being invited to share their faith across Europe as part of a one-of-its-kind evangelistic project this summer.

Operation Mobilisation (OM) UK is giving Christians over the age of 18 the chance to share the Gospel with those who do not yet know Jesus as part of Race Across Europe, a unique interrailing initiative that will take them all around the continent from the end of June until the middle of August.

The project was the brainchild of George Verwer, OM's late founder, who said he wanted to see both Christians and non-Christians changed through it.

Speaking about the project before his passing in April this year, he said: "Behind the whole concept was my passion for revival and seeing lives changed.

"Not just new Christians, but believers, too many were lukewarm. It was on my heart for young people to grow and become mature as a result of volunteering with OM — and that's still taking place."

Race Across Europe will take young Christians to cities in 15 different countries where they will attend local churches and work alongside them to support their communities. While in each city, they will take part in evangelism and outreach activities with refugees and children.

OM hopes that by taking part in Race Across Europe, young Christians will grow in confidence to share the Gospel in both words and deeds.

Lara Jenkins, Relations Manager of OM UK, said the initiative was about giving young people "the opportunity to gain confidence" and "be bold in the mission field", while also challenging them to think about how to share the Gospel "in different and new ways".

"Race Across Europe aims to help young people be encouraged by their interactions with a diverse collection of people and be enriched in their faith," she said.

She continued: "Upon their return in August, these younger generations will have had opportunities to grow and see God working in cultures and contexts they did not know or understand much about beforehand.

"So, this summer, we invite young Christians to travel, share your faith, experience how God is moving in different cultures and see God grow you."

Race Across Europe begins on 26 June and will last two months, with participants returning to the UK on 18 August.

Registration closes on 11 June. Find out more at: uk.om.org/race-across-europe