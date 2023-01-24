Worship artist fired over alleged extramarital affair

Anugrah Kumar

Former Vertical Worship band member and songwriter Andi Rozier.(Photo: YouTube/Vertical Band)

(CP) A Colorado megachurch has fired former Vertical Worship band member and songwriter Andi Rozier for an alleged extramarital relationship.

Rozier, who had served on the worship team at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was promptly terminated over the alleged relationship with a woman from another city, Executive Pastor Brian Newberg wrote in an email statement to The Christian Post.

The church was only able to share the actions it has taken as a church since it is an employment matter.

"We have already engaged in a communication process with our church," Newberg said. "Our staff was communicated to last week and our congregation was communicated to in-person at our weekend services."

"We are walking alongside [Rozier's] wife and children to help them heal," he added. "Andi is no longer a part of our pastoral team."

Rozier served as a worship pastor for nearly two decades at Harvest Bible Chapel in the Chicago area and was a member of its worship band, Vertical Worship, according to The Roys Report.

© The Christian Post

