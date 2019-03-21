Women's rights campaigner says she is being investigated by police over transgender comments

(Photo: Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

After the public outcry over police enquiries into Catholic journalist Caroline Farrow, another woman has said she is also being investigated for comments made about transgenderism on social media.

The Telegraph reports that women's rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been interviewed by two different police forces after being accused of a hate crime by Susie Green, who works for transgender support charity Mermaids and is the mother of a transgender daughter.

Ms Keen-Minshull, a mother-of-four, was interviewed last year by West Yorkshire Police over whether she had broken malicious communication laws but no further action was taken.

However, she told the newspaper that Wiltshire Police is now also investigating her over several Twitter posts.

Ms Keen-Minshull, founder of the Standing Up For Women campaign group, said she had been questioned by police at the end of January in relation to two YouTube clips she had posted in which she criticised Ms Green for supporting her daughter Jackie's transition to female.

She said it was a waste of police time to investigate unpopular views on transgenderism.

She said: "I think it is outrageous that the police are wasting valuable time investigating people because their views might not be liked by some people. It is McCarthyist and it is terribly frightening.

"The police are keen to show that they are incluisve by flying rainbow flags and wearing rainbow laces in their boots, but what really matters is that they are there when somebody is the victim of a homophobic attack. It seems they are struggling to work out what their priorities are."

News of the investigation came after Catholic Herald writer Caroline Farrow revealed on Twitter that she had been asked to come in for interview by Surrey Police on suspicion of "misgendering" Ms Green's daughter.

Ms Green later said she had withdrawn the complaint. She defended reporting Mrs Farrow to the police in an appearance on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

She said: "It's not just the misgendering, it's actually the context that she puts it into, and that she calls me a child abuser.

"She constantly refers to my daughter as a boy but that's not... the key issues here weren't those. It was the really damaging things that she said about me and my actions that made me decide that this was an appropriate course of action."

Mrs Farrow, a mother-of-five, called the investigation into her a "public witch-hunt" and that she had done nothing wrong.

"All I have been told by Surrey Police that I 'misgendered Susie Green's daughter'. The investigation is still ongoing,' she said.