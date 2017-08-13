'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' releases teaser with Nazi-American sitcom

Promotional photo of the upcoming "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus." Facebook/wolfenstein

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and game developer MachineGames are intent on developing its fictional setting of Nazi-occupied America with the latest teaser for the upcoming game "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus." The new video features an episode in the television sitcom "Trust in Brother" that deals with honor, good nutrition, and informants.

The video titled "Put the chocolate down!" shows how the Germans are using television to further their goals of promoting good nutrition and loyalty in the alternate reality of Nazi-occupied America.

Bethesda gives their official take on the video: "Sometimes life isn't easy when you're Ronnie and you're always getting caught doing FUN (Following Unlawful Nature) things in 'Trust in Brother' - a heartwarming comedy show for the whole family."

The video starts off with Ronnie munching a chocolate bar in his room, when his big brother enters and catches him red-handed. His brother reminds him that "good nutrition is a matter of state security." His big brother also warns him that if their father finds out, Ronnie will be sent straight to Youth Health Ministry.

They then have a discussion about honor, concluding with "All great things in the service of the Fatherland are honorable." The scene ends with his brother saying, "I'm still going to have to inform on you," as he walks out the door.

The scene is complete with audience laughter in the background, as the fictional show is filmed before a live studio audience, just like classic American sitcoms.

"Trust in Brother" is one of several television shows that is embedded in the game's alternate reality. Another television program called "German or else!" features a game show dealing with Americans learning the German language and being sent to "reeducation" if they lose in the game.

This shows the level of commitment the game developers have in creating a rich environment for players of the game. "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.