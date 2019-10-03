Withdrawal of 'misleading' assisted suicide campaign film welcomed

Staff writer
(Photo: Unsplash/Eduard Militaru)

A coalition of organisations opposed to the legalisation of assisted suicide has welcomed the withdrawal of a controversial campaign video by pro-euthanasia group Dignity in Dying. 

The two-minute film, called The Inescapable Truth, was pulled from Dignity in Dying's digital platforms last week following considerable backlash. 

The video was made in partnership with creative agency Raw London and depicts a man dying in agony in a hospice. 

It was created to generate conversation around the launch of a new report by the group setting out the case for a change in the law on assisted dying.

"This film was designed to convey complex subject matter in an accessible way," Dignity in Dying said.

"While the characters and storyline are fictional, they are a composite of some of the real world end-of-life experiences that people shared with us for our research.

"We took clinical advice throughout the creative process and are confident that the video is a realistic portrayal of what can and does happen to a small but significant proportion of dying people in the UK."

Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice care in the UK, raised strong objections to the video, saying in an open letter to Dignity in Dying that the portrayal of end of life care was "misleading and irresponsible". 

Hospice UK chief executive Tracey Bleakley said: "It plays on people's anxiety and fear about the end of life.

"We are disappointed that sensationalist campaigning has overshadowed a well-written and argued report."

Dr Gordon Macdonald, Chief Executive of anti-euthanasia coalition Care Not Killing, welcomed the withdrawal of the film.

"We are pleased that following a considerable backlash and pressure from doctors and Hospice UK, this despicable and misleading film has finally been removed," he said. 

"Doctors and nurses condemned the film as giving an unrealistic view of what people experience in hospitals and hospices and using scare tactics about what people are likely to experience following a diagnosis of a terminal condition."

Most Read

  1. Brad Pitt no longer an atheist

  2. China harvesting organs from religious minorities

  3. Boko Haram executes two Christian aid workers in Nigeria

  4. Demonic possession cases are 'getting darker', says exorcist

  5. As China clamps down on religious minorities, church leadership is growing

  6. Billy Graham's daughter says her late father was 'still helping' through cancer battle

  7. Christian doctor's views on transgender pronouns ruled 'incompatible with human dignity'

  8. A change of hands at the Evangelical Alliance 'for such a time as this'

  9. Sajid Javid's Islamophobia clarification is 'a moment of common sense'

More News

  1. seyi-omooba

    Christian actress sues theatre and agency after being sacked over gay Facebook comments

  2. juli-wilson

    'It's time for the church to get serious about mental health,' says Jarrid Wilson's widow

  3. mum

    Faith for the tired mama

  4. baby

    Court says transgender man who gave birth must be 'mother' on child's legal documents

  5. creation

    Here's what happens to our planet between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

  6. sky

    Heaven and Hell are real, and we're going to one of them

  7. cross

    'Fastest-growing church' has no buildings, no central leadership, and is mostly led by women