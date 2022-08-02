Will a lunchtime of letters at Lambeth save the Anglican Communion?

Susie Leafe

(Photo: Lambeth Conference)

In a last ditch attempt to reduce the tensions in the Anglican Communion the Archbishop of Canterbury has written to all the bishops.

In his letter he sets out the controversy as he sees it and says that he writes "to affirm that the validity of the resolution passed at the Lambeth Conference 1998, 1:10 is not in doubt and that whole resolution is still in existence."

Referring to the text of the Call that the bishops will vote on this afternoon, he says, "The Call states that many Provinces – and I think we need to acknowledge it's the majority – continue to affirm that same-gender marriage is not permissible.

"The Call also states that other provinces have blessed and welcomed same sex union/marriage, after careful theological reflection and a process of reception."

Once again the Archbishop of Canterbury repeats the mantra, "As Bishops we remain committed to listening and walking together to the maximum possible degree, despite our deep disagreement on these issues."

This is unlikely to satisfy the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA), who have put out their own Call this lunchtime. 

The GSFA Call begins, "The prophet Jeremiah declares that the leaders of his day 'have healed the wound of my people lightly' (Jer. 6:14, 8:11). It is a warning for our day too.

"We stand at a crossroads, and must 'ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is, and walk in it.' (Jer. 6:16).

"The only basis for our walking together is to submit ourselves again to the sovereign authority of Holy Scripture in loyalty to the Anglican tradition and its formularies."

The GSFA have called for the Lambeth Conference to reaffirm their commitment to the content of Lambeth I.10, rather than merely acknowledge its existence as a historical document.

When asked at the press conference this morning what would happen if the GSFA chose to put out such a call, Bishop Tim Thornton, the Chair of the Lambeth Calls Sub-group, shook his head and said, "I don't know."

This afternoon we will find out.

Most Read

  1. lambeth-2022

    Archbishop of York appeals for unity despite deep divisions

  2. justin-welby

    Welby meets conservative bishops over Lambeth 1.10

  3. archie-battersbee

    Court of Appeal rejects last-minute UN intervention in Archie Battersbee case

  4. lambeth-conference

    Singing despite the suffering

  5. rikiya

    Christians in Nigeria more likely to be killed in jihadist violence - report

  6. archie-battersbee

    Archie Battersbee's mother makes last ditch appeal to Health Secretary

  7. pope-francis

    Pope Francis open to retiring if it's God's will

More News

  1. nigeria

    Paying the price in Nigeria

  2. online-church

    Digital religion makes faith experience richer for millennial believers, study finds

  3. men

    The challenge to the Church to reach more young men

  4. old-people

    The truth about working with older people

  5. lambeth-conference

    Singing despite the suffering

  6. face-masks

    What my Covid survey taught me about the Church