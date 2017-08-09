Why does God allow some people to be born handicapped? Billy Graham has a great answer

Pixabay

Most people would say life is hard, but there are some things that can make life feel harder and one person born with a physical handicap couldn't help but feel that way.

They got in touch with Billy Graham to ask why God allows some people to be born with a physical handicap and others with none at all.

The person, who wrote anonymously, admitted they felt 'angry at God' for allowing them to be born with the handicap that had 'held me back all my life.'

'I blame Him for keeping me from leading a normal life,' the person wrote. 'I know some people are worse off, but I'm still bitter. Why shouldn't I be?'

Graham, 98, has spent his whole life studying Scriptures and preaching God's Word but he had to admit in his reply that there are some things even he cannot fully understand.

But he started with what he does understand and that is: God definitely understands when people feel angry and bitter about their circumstances. But He loves them all the same and knowing that love makes all the difference to our happiness.

'The most important thing I can tell you is that God understands your feelings—and yet He doesn't reject you or get angry at you. In fact, God loves you—and once you discover this truth, your life will never be the same,' he explained.

Graham then pleaded with the person to turn away from their bitterness. He also assured them that this was something God actually wants to help them with.

'Admittedly I don't fully understand why some people go through life without serious physical problems, while others (such as yourself) struggle with limitations all your life. But I do know this: God knows what you're going through, and He wants to help you move beyond your bitterness and anger,' he said.

In fact, Graham encouraged them to remember the Apostle Paul who suffered greatly with persistent physical problems and yet was still used greatly by God to touch many people and bring them to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

He recommended reflecting on the teaching in Hebrews 12:15 not to allow any bitter root to grow inside as nothing good can come from it and it will only be like 'poison to the soul,' he said.

Next, he said every person needs to remember the suffering of Jesus Christ who suffered far more than any of us and finally he suggested remembering the words of Job in Job 29:15 in which he says he describes himself as 'eyes to the blind and feet to the lame.'

'Ask God to show you ways you can help others who are handicapped,' said Graham. 'Turn your bitterness over to Christ.'