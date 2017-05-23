WATCH: Pastor claims to be speaking to 'God' and 'Heaven' on his cell phone

x

A video of a Zimbabwean pastor claiming to be on the phone with 'God' during a prayer service has gone viral.

Pastor Paul Sanyangore as he claims to be speaking to 'God' on his mobile phone. Youtube

In the video, Pastor Paul Sanyangore from Victory World International Ministries Church is seen pacing up and down amid the congregation while he claims to be talking to 'God' and 'Heaven'.

Sanyangore marches to the front of the stage in the film, by a woman who is dressed in a white dress and kneeling down with both her hands in the air.

The pastor then says into his mobile phone: 'Hello' is this heaven? I have a woman here' what do you have to say about her?'

A second man with a microphone then says, 'Praise the Lord,' while the congregation looks on, some in disbelief.

Advertisement

The pastor then claims that 'God' has instructed him to ask the woman who someone called 'Sibo' is. 'What else papa God? God is telling me to ask you why he is showing me a heart,' he adds. The soft-spoken woman's reactions cannot be heard in the video.

'He says we should pray for your children, two of them... He is saying the one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic,' the pastor adds.

As some of the worshippers rejoice at the call, the pastor then screams: 'Heaven is online!'

He then ends his call by saying to the woman: 'Your story has changed.'

The video was originally posted in March. In a later interview with Zimbabwean news site H-Metro, the pastor, also known as Pastor Talent, said he did not understand why people were surprised about his actions, and claimed to have God's phone number.

'I have a direct channel, actually I have His number and I can call Him when need arises. It is possible to talk to God; why would you doubt that I got a call from Him? I actually have a direct line which I can call Him on and get instructions on how to proceed. I got this when I was praying and I heard a voice telling me to call direct,' he was quoted as saying.

Sanyangore reportedly said he would make the numbers available to the public when the time was right.