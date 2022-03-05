Ukrainian churches plead for more Bibles amid war

Bible Society says it has received an "unprecedented" number of requests for Bibles from Ukrainians as their country is ravaged by Russian forces.

Oleksandr Babiychuk, General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ukraine, has described turning people away because there are no Bibles left to give.

He told of his heartache when one pastor who came to his office was so desperate for Bibles, he asked for damaged copies.

"When he heard that we had none left, he pleaded for Bibles that were damaged or even copies with pages missing. He said, 'these Bibles would be of immense value to my congregation and the community!' It was heart-breaking," said Babiychuk.

He has now set up the goal of providing 56,000 Bibles to Ukrainians.

"God's Word can help bring comfort, peace, and reconciliation to our nation," Babiychuk said.

Another Bible Society colleague in Ukraine asked for prayers for peace, for soldiers on the frontline, and for both the Ukrainian and Russian governments that "their hearts are influenced by the Holy Spirit".

Bible Society UK has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to help provide more Bibles to Ukrainian churches, soldiers and families.

A Bible Society spokesman in the UK told Christian Today: "Amid all the chaos and confusion of the war and the desperate humanitarian needs there, our colleagues in the Ukraine Bible Society are telling us that people are asking for Bibles.

"As well as food and medicines, pastors and Bible Society workers are giving people the word of God. We're honoured to be partnering with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine to provide Bibles to those who need the assurance that God has not forgotten them in their hour of need."