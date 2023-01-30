Tyre Nichols police beating video prompts faith leaders to react with grief, goals

Religious leaders reacted swiftly — with legislative appeals and collective grief — to the release of video footage of police officers beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee.

Church of God in Christ Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, whose historically Black denomination has its headquarters in Memphis, issued a statement Friday addressing the "shocking death" of Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx worker who died on January 10 in a local hospital.

"We understand the frustration and outrage of citizens at the brutal nature of the death of yet another Black man by those committed to serve and protect," Sheard said in comments released in writing and via video. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

He said his denomination commends the police department's quick termination of officers involved in the beating and the "appropriate charges" filed against them.

"We unequivocally applaud the daily commitment of most police officers and appreciate their willingness to put their lives on the line," Sheard added. "However, we cannot ignore that many individuals have experienced unjust targeting, humiliation, loss of physical freedom, physical harm, and even death at the hands of relatively few officers."

Other faith leaders expressed grief and offered prayers for Nichols' family, as well as called for national and state legislation. Some questioned whether the video of the police beating of Nichols should be watched.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry grieved that there was "not one Good Samaritan" who would immediately offer medical assistance to a severely wounded Nichols but expressed appreciation for those who have protested peacefully and continue to seek the "justice for all" proclaimed in the Pledge of Allegiance.

"While we grieve, we cannot give in or give up," Curry said in a statement. "Just throwing up our hands in despair is not an option lest we leave a brother, a sister, a sibling on the side of the road again. No, let more Good Samaritans arise so that Tyre Nichols' death will not be in vain."

Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber, who said his "heart goes out to the Nichols family," wrote a thread of comments on Twitter urging Christians "filled with the fruit of the Spirit" to consider entering police forces.

"If law enforcement is God's calling upon your life but your heart overflows with compassion for someone crying out to his mother while being beaten to death, embrace that calling while maintaining that compassion," he said. "You can make a difference."