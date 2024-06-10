Tributes paid to former Premier CEO Peter Kerridge after death at 63

Premier Christian media group has paid tribute to its former CEO Peter Kerridge who has died at the age of 63.

Kerridge passed away on Saturday of acute leukaemia. He is survived by his wife Karen and their two sons.

He spent many years at Premier, joining in 1996 as managing director when it was a small London-based Christian radio station on the brink of closure.

His partnership with the late Premier pioneer David Heron is credited with turning the station around, and in 2004 he became its CEO.

His successor Kevin Bennett led the tributes: "Peter's energy and drive were pivotal at various stages of Premier's history, either sustaining or advancing the station to new heights.

"I hope Peter will be remembered as a man wholly committed to the mission God set before him. He never wavered once he committed, relentlessly striving to spread the good news of Jesus. Above all, he will be remembered for his heart, his mission, and his ministry."

During his time at the helm, Kerridge pioneered the Premier.tv video-on-demand platform and online streaming.

After studying theology at Oxford in 1986, he trained for Baptist ministry and started his broadcasting career at Metro Radio in Newcastle upon Tyne. He later became religious and community affairs manager at Essex Radio and helped to launch ten17 FM in Harlow.

Sandy Muirhead, Chair of Trustees of Premier Christian Media Trust, added, "Peter was an extraordinary colleague, entrepreneur, and inspiration. His drive forward Premier's mission was unmatched, and he will be deeply missed within our company and beyond. His unwavering faith and commitment to the Lord were truly inspiring to us all."

Churches Together in England said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Peter Kerridge, a pioneer of Christian broadcasting and media. Our prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at Premier. May he rest in peace."

Condolences can be left at premier.org.uk