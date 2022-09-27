Trial of 90-year-old cardinal begins in Hong Kong

Staff writer

Former head of the Catholic Church in Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph ZenReuters

The trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen on charges of sedition is underway in Hong Kong. 

The 90-year-old cardinal is standing trial with five others over his involvement in the now defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal and financial assistance to pro-democracy activists. 

The trial had been due to start last week but was set back temporarily after the judge contracted Covid-19. 

Cardinal Zen is standing trial alongside singer Denise Ho, former lawmakers Margaret Ng and Cyd Ho, university professor Hui Po-keung, and Sze Ching-wee, former secretary of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund.

The arrest of the former bishop of Hong Kong in May shocked the world.

Pope Francis has been accused of betraying the cardinal after refusing to criticise Beijing over his arrest and trial. 

On the day of Cardinal Zen's arrest, the Vatican said only that it was following developments "with extreme attention".

Asked recently whether he thought that the trial of Cardinal Zen was a violation of religious freedom, the Pope said he was committed to dialogue with China.

"To understand China takes a century, and we do not live for a century," he said. 

"In order to understand we have chosen the path of dialogue, open to dialogue.

"It is not easy to understand the Chinese mentality, but it should be respected, I always respect this.

"Understanding China is an enormous thing. But you do not have to lose patience, we have to go with dialogue."

Cardinal Zen joins a number of pro-democracy activists who have faced arrest and trial since the introduction of the National Security Law in 2020. 

Others include Christian activist Joshua Wong who was imprisoned a few months after the law came into effect.

Shortly after the National Security Law was introduced, Cardinal Zen said he was prepared to face trial and imprisonment. 

Most Read

  1. richard-scott

    NHS settles with Christian doctor disciplined for offering to pray with patients

  2. energy

    Churches to give a warm welcome this winter as energy prices soar

  3. mpho-tutu

    Church of England bars Desmond Tutu's lesbian daughter from leading funeral for her godfather

  4. east-africa

    Nun murdered, 6 beheaded by the Islamic State in Mozambique

  5. rings-of-power

    Amazon Prime's Rings of Power shares a sure and certain hope

  6. dr-richard-scott

    Christian doctor who offered to pray with patients was told to take £1,800 'professional boundaries' course

  7. vikings

    When a Viking warrior died for Christ

More News

  1. crown-jewels

    The role of Christianity in British coronations

  2. queen-funeral

    7 sacred songs performed at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

  3. lichfield-cathedral

    The Queen's death marks the end of an age

  4. justin-welby

    The Queen's funeral, a short sermon, and a lesson for all sharing faith in public life

  5. coffee

    What are the dos and don'ts of successfully witnessing to a non-believer?

  6. bible

    Defender of the Faith or defender of faith?