'Tokyo Ghoul' season 3 updates: Anime unlikely to arrive this year

After Viz Media's sales and marketing senior director Kevin Hamric's interview became inadvertently controversial, there is still no certainty as to when "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will arrive.

Many "Tokyo Ghoul" fans jubilated when Hamric said in an interview with iCV2 last February that "One Punch Man" season 2 and "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 are two of the biggest anime series to watch out for this year. However, the excitement was soon replaced with disappointment after Viz Media released a statement clarifying Hamric's statement. Whether Hamric misspoke or was misquoted in the interview, the truth is that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is not arriving and that "My Hero Academia" season 2 was the anime show he was referring to and what fans can expect to arrive along with "One Punch Man" season 2.

Almost two months since Hamric's interview, there is still no significant update on "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3's release date. According to the latest reports, though, what is certain is that the highly anticipated third season of the anime series is not happening this year.

There are a lot of suspected reasons as to why "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 has been delayed. To recall, many fans were disappointed with how "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 turned out. As it deviated from the story of its manga counterpart, some fans even launched a petition asking that the anime series be rebooted by Madhouse Entertainment. Because of this, it is now suspected that one of the possible explanations for "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3's delay is the transition of its production from Studio Pierrot to its alleged new one, Madhouse Entertainment.

While "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3's arrival remains up in the air, earlier rumors claiming that it will feature Ken Kaneki assuming a different identity in the next season persist. Reportedly, the "Tokyo Ghoul" protagonist will go by the name Haise Sasaki as he experiences an amnesia following his defeat to Arima in "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 finale, which was released in 2014.

Whether this will indeed be the case or not, it can only be confirmed when "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 arrives, who knows when.