Christian rapper TobyMac's son Truett Foster dies age 21

Truett Foster McKeehan, the eldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac, died on Wednesday. He was 21 years old.

A rep for TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, has confirmed that Truett passed away at his Nashville home.

"Cause of death has not been determined. Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss," the singer's rep said. "We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss."

No further details about his death were provided. Truett was an aspiring rapper and has collaborated with his father on a few tracks.

As news of the tragedy broke, TobyMac reportedly left during the middle of his week-long tour in Canada to be with his wife and other children.

Truett's last Instagram post was a video of him performing. He wrote: 'last night it all kinda came together... thank you to everyone who has supported me through the thick and thin.'