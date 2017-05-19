Thousands of Muslims urged to vote amid concerns about Ramadan election

x

Thousands of Muslims are being urged to register to vote in messages from imams across the UK at Friday prayers.

Backed by the anti-racism and civil rights campaign, HOPE not hate, the British Muslim Forum (BMF) has asked hundreds of mosques to encourage voter registration in their message at the weekly service.

Hundreds of imans will include a call to vote in their Friday message today Reuters

The election falls during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan and concerns have been raised about the effects on Muslim voting.

BMF spokesman Imam Qari Asim, of Leeds Makkah Mosque, said: 'Although Ramadan is going be a busy time for us, the spiritual upliftment experienced during this month inspires Muslims to be active citizens.'

He added: 'Voting is a hard-won right and we must not miss the opportunity to exercise that democratic right. The result of the General Election must be down to choice, and not the by-product of apathy.

'We are therefore asking mosques across the country to urge British Muslims to register to vote by the 22 May deadline.'

Elisabeth Pop, HOPE not hate's voter registration campaign manager, said it was especially important to pursued Muslims to register.

'At this snap general election in particular, given the short notice, the lack of financial support from the Cabinet Office to raise awareness and a busy religious calendar, we are especially encouraging civil participation by supporting the work of our Muslim friends, running voter registration drives in places of worship, as well as producing our own digital resources to ensure Muslim voices get heard on 8 June.'

You can register to vote here.