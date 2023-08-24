Thousands expected at March for Life UK

March for Life UK is hoping to build on the success of the last few years when it takes to the streets of London in just over a week.

Last year, some 7,000 people took part in the march, a huge increase from its humble beginnings in Birmingham in 2012 when a small group came together to hold a pro-life walk through the city. Since 2018, it has been held each year in London.

This year's march is taking place on 2 September with the theme of 'Abortion Destroys the Freedom to Live'.

Explaning the theme, March for Life UK's co-director, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, said, "While many are concerned about restrictions on freedoms, the most fundamental freedom, the freedom to live, is still not accepted as a basic human right for all. This is why we march."

The march will conclude in front of the Houses of Parliament where there will be addresses by guest speakers, including Scott Klusendorf, president of The Life Training Institute, and Lois Mclatchie-Miller from Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF UK).

A young woman called Ellie will also share her testimony of how she was "enslaved" by multiple abortions before going on to find healing with the help of pro-life organisation, Rachel's Vineyard.

Speaking ahead of the march, Ellie said, "We're told that abortion is empowering to women, but actually, I found it to have a devastating impact on my life.

"I'm marching, and invite others to join me, because in 2023, women and babies deserve better than being abandoned to this trauma.

"We can and must find solutions to support both lives in a pregnancy. Freedom for women surely means so much more than this."

Before the march, a pro-life festival called LifeFest will be held at the nearby Emmanuel Centre on Marsham Street. The march departs The Emmanuel Centre at 1:30pm.

Find out more about the event at marchforlife.co.uk