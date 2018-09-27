Theresa May brushes off Archbishop of Canterbury's welfare criticisms

Reuters Theresa May defended the Government's track record on the economy

Theresa May has dismissed comments by the Archbishop of Canterbury criticising the Government's welfare policy.

May, who is in New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, told reporters she and the Church leader 'will sometimes disagree on things'.

Archbishop Justin Welby has been critical of aspects of the current welfare system, including Universal Credit which he said had 'left too many people worse off' and put them at increased risk of hunger and debt.

He said earlier this month: 'When universal credit comes into a local area the number of people going to food banks goes up. What is clear is if they cannot get it right they need to stop rolling it out.'

Just days earlier, he had complained that the UK economy 'has not worked as it should' for decades, with 'many parts of the country receiving less than their fair share'.

His recommendations included increasing the minimum wage and the number of bank holidays.

Asked about her view of the Archbishop's comments, the Prime Minister defended the Government's record on the economy and welfare.

She said the focus needed to be on ensuring job creation as she remarked that she also wanted 'a country that works for everyone'.

'The employment figures we see are very important because work is the best route out of poverty,' she said.

'Having systems to encourage people to work, ensuring those jobs are created, is important.'