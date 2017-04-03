'The Originals' season 4 spoilers: Hayley begs Marcel to help save Hope

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) begs Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) for his help to capture the evil force that wants to get Hope (Summer Fontana), along with other children in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Vincent's (Yusuf Gatewood) child with Eva (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) might be behind the disappearances of the children in town.

"Desperate to save her daughter, Hayley turns to Marcel for help uncovering information about the mysterious force that has set its sights on the children of New Orleans. While Klaus (Joseph Morgan) remains behind with Hope, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and a reluctant Vincent join the hunt, which puts them on a dangerous collision course with an unlikely new threat. Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Keelin (Christina Moses) must put aside their differences as they embark on a journey that may alter the power dynamic in New Orleans forever," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode 4 promo, Elijah and Vincent are already working on eliminating the mysterious evil entity while Klaus promises his daughter, "I'll keep you safe, always and forever."

However, Vincent's child with Eva might be behind the disappearances of the children in New Orleans.

Previously on "The Originals" season 4, it was revealed that Eva became involved in taking children for the sake of dark magic before she became a demon, with their child disappearing with her as well.

According to ScreenerTV, Vincent's child might be the new force that's taking the children of New Orleans. However, the reason for this has not been revealed on the show yet.

"The Originals" season 4 air every Friday night at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.