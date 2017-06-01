'The Lord is their refuge': 9 Bible verses on the poor

x

Stocksnap.io

The Bible is full of positive, even revolutionary references to the poor, epitomised by the first of Jesus's Beatitudes in the sermon on the mount.

It is the poor along with the world's sinners who Jesus came to save.

Yet today's world is riven with poverty, financially and spiritually.

So what does the Bible say about the poor? Here are nine examples out of many.

1. 'Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven' (Matthew 5:3).

2. 'Jesus looked at him and loved him. "One thing you lack," he said. "Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me"' (Mark 10:21).

3. 'The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free' (Luke 4:18).

4. 'If anyone is poor among your fellow Israelites in any of the towns of the land the Lord your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward them' (Deuteronomy 15:7).

5. 'So the poor have hope, and injustice shuts its mouth' (Job 5:16).

6. 'What do you mean by crushing my people and grinding the faces of the poor?" declares the Lord, the Lord Almighty' (Isaiah 3:15).

7. '"Because the poor are plundered and the needy groan, I will now arise," says the Lord. "I will protect them from those who malign them"' (Psalm 12:15).

8. 'You evildoers frustrate the plans of the poor, but the Lord is their refuge' (Psalm 14:6.

9. 'The poor will eat and be satisfied; those who seek the Lord will praise him – may your hearts live forever!' (Psalm 22:26).