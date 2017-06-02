'The light shines in the darkness': Finding hope after Manchester

x

St Ann's Square Manchester Alex Baker Photography

Churches in Manchester are continuing to help the city grieve following the devastating terror attack last week.

22 people were killed at the Manchester Arena and in the initial response the City's Cathedral was cordoned off – meaning services were held in the street.

Now, though, churches are carrying on the quiet work of responding.

'Manchester Cathedral will be a place of prayer, reflection and hope in the coming days as we seek to deal with this tragedy,' a spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News. 'The clergy are available to provide any support and prayer for those who have been traumatised by this atrocity.'

Another Church, St Ann's, is adjacent to the main site of tributes, flowers and memorials. The curate there, Rev Jude Mitson said, 'The glow from tea-lights is a great reminder that 'the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it'. She went onto describe the role the church is playing as a sanctuary, 'People have welcomed the opportunity to step inside the church building and find a place of stillness - to sit, to pray, to add their words to the condolence book or light a candle.'

Churches across the city have been hosting prayer events, spaces for contemplation and vigils.