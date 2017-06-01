Tennis star turned pastor faces backlash over LGBT comments

x

Former tennis great Margaret Court stands between Serena Williams and Lindsay Davenport after the trophy presentation at the 2005 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Reuters

Australian tennis legend turned pastor Margaret Court has again caused controversy over her views on homosexuality.

Court recently said she wouldn't fly with Quantas because of its pro-LGBT stance. Now, an interview she gave with a Christian radio station has attracted severe criticism.

In the interview with Vision Christian Radio, Court, who won 23 Grand Slam titles said: 'Tennis is full of lesbians, because even when I was playing there was only a couple there, but those couple that led, that took young ones into parties and things.'

She also likened LGBT activists to dictators saying, 'That's what Hitler did. That's what communism did — get in the minds of the children. There's a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get in the minds of the children.'

Martina Navratilova – another giant of the game, and herself in a same-sex marriage – has heavily criticised Court, suggesting, 'It is now clear exactly who Court is: an amazing tennis player, and a racist and a homophobe.'

Navratilova's comments relate to Court's historic quotes about South Africa. One her recent remarks, Navratilova says, 'Her vitriol is not just an opinion. She is actively trying to keep LGBT people from getting equal rights (note to Court: we are human beings, too).'

There is now a campaign to rename the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.