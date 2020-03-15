Televangelist claims he healed viewers of coronavirus through their TV screens

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland has declared that he has healed viewers of his TV show of coronavirus.

Copeland's extraordinary claim came after he asked his viewers to touch their TV screens as he prayed for them, insisting that if they did so they would receive spiritual healing.

The claimed "healing" was made during a "Special Report" show titled "Standing Against Coronavirus" on his Victory Channel.

During the show, Copeland asked viewers to come close and place their hands on their TV sets as he stretched his own hand out towards the camera.

The televangelist then began his prayer and bowed his head saying, "Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing. Now say it: I take it. I have it. It's mine. I thank you and praise you for it."

He continued, "According to the word of God, I'm healed. And I consider not my own body. I consider not symptoms in my body. But only that which God has promised."

Following his prayer, Copeland then announced, "Healed, and well!"

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes have been witnessed at U.S. airports over the weekend as new coronavirus screening measures for people entering from Europe were put in place for the first time.

Reports described huge queues at immigration at airports, with travellers having to wait for hours before being able to fully pass through immigration and customs.

The United States banned flights from much of mainland Europe earlier in the week, and from midnight Monday, the country will ban the entry of people travelling from the UK and Ireland.

Over the weekend, the coronavirus has continued to spread dramatically in the United States and Europe, with the World Health Organization (WHO) saying that the new "epicenter" of the virus has shifted to Europe.

The Trump administration has moved to intensify health and safety measures in the United States, and all elite sports have been postponed for the moment in efforts to stop large gatherings of people.

Donald Trump, himself, has not been afraid to show his humility in showing that he is turning to prayer to ask God to guide his administration as they tackle the coronavirus response.

At the weekend, Trump declared that a National Day of Prayer would be held on Sunday, March 15th.

The U.S. president made the announcement via his Twitter account on Saturday, highlighting that throughout its history, the United States has been a country that has "looked to God for protection and strength in times like these."

Trump's tweet said, "It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…"

In a follow-up tweet, the president wrote: "…No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"

One of those who responded and re-tweeted Trump's tweets was Franklin Graham, the son of world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham.

Graham wrote, "President @realDonaldTrump has called for a National Day of Prayer this Sunday, 3/15. I hope every church of every denomination & every person, regardless of political affiliation, will pray as we face this crisis together as a nation."