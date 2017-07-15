'Teen Wolf' season 6B spoilers: Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan O'Brien to return; character deaths ahead
With "Teen Wolf's" final episodes up on the horizon, many fans are left wondering how the show is going to go out. Fans will be happy to know that some familiar characters will be returning, but sad to know about the fate of others.
MTV released a little sneak preview for "Teen Wolf" season 6B, and it did show some familiar characters returning. Yes folks, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) are back. The two return to Beacon Hills, possibly just in the nick of time to help Scott (Tyler Posey) fight off the big villain with his life on the line.
With the characters being among the fan favorites, it comes as a nice assurance since many were worried that the two characters may not be showing up anytime soon. However, since "Teen Wolf" is down to its final episodes, it is only understandable that there will be old faces making a grand re-entrance.
However, while Stiles and Derek may be returning, some spoilers by actor Linden Ashby in an interview with TV Line reveal that the body count may be considerably high. Even though "Teen Wolf" has its share of character deaths, knowing that this happens in the final 10 episodes leaves fans wondering who gets to survive until the very end. "It's a really cool season, and yes, a lot of people do actually die," Ashby stated.
The show is up for its final panel at Comic-Con International, which will take place on Thursday, July 20. The fans in attendance are also treated to another little preview. Posey, as well as his co-stars Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Khylin Rhambo, and the show's executive producer Jeff Davis will be there at the panel.
"Teen Wolf" season 6B will premiere on Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him
- Christian churches face summer activity shutdown in Egypt after new terror threat
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico