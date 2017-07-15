'Teen Wolf' season 6B spoilers: Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan O'Brien to return; character deaths ahead

With "Teen Wolf's" final episodes up on the horizon, many fans are left wondering how the show is going to go out. Fans will be happy to know that some familiar characters will be returning, but sad to know about the fate of others.

MTV released a little sneak preview for "Teen Wolf" season 6B, and it did show some familiar characters returning. Yes folks, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) are back. The two return to Beacon Hills, possibly just in the nick of time to help Scott (Tyler Posey) fight off the big villain with his life on the line.

With the characters being among the fan favorites, it comes as a nice assurance since many were worried that the two characters may not be showing up anytime soon. However, since "Teen Wolf" is down to its final episodes, it is only understandable that there will be old faces making a grand re-entrance.

However, while Stiles and Derek may be returning, some spoilers by actor Linden Ashby in an interview with TV Line reveal that the body count may be considerably high. Even though "Teen Wolf" has its share of character deaths, knowing that this happens in the final 10 episodes leaves fans wondering who gets to survive until the very end. "It's a really cool season, and yes, a lot of people do actually die," Ashby stated.

The show is up for its final panel at Comic-Con International, which will take place on Thursday, July 20. The fans in attendance are also treated to another little preview. Posey, as well as his co-stars Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Khylin Rhambo, and the show's executive producer Jeff Davis will be there at the panel.

"Teen Wolf" season 6B will premiere on Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.