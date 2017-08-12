'Teen Wolf' season 6 spoilers: Hunt still on in episode 13; Tyler Posey's directorial debut

Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) in "Teen Wolf" Twitter/MTVteenwolf

Missing werewolves, strange bodies, and directorial debuts are what makes the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6 special. Spoilers suggest that the hunt for the missing werewolf continues, and a strange body makes its way to certain characters.

The title of "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 13 is called "After Images" and the synopsis reveals that Scott (Tyler Posey) and the rest of the gang continue their search for a missing werewolf. Brett (Cody Saintgnue) previously got shot by an arrow that belonged to Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan). Like Gerard, it appears that Brett along with Tamora (Sibongile Milambo) are on the run.

This, however, seems to be the least of the pack's problems. While the final season's big villain has not come forward yet, there is a new hunter in Beacon Hills. Scott learned that the bullet that killed the hellhound was made of silver, so it could only mean someone is trying to take down supernatural beings. When Gerard joins the new hunter's side, Scott, Liam (Dylan Sprayberry), and Malia (Shelley Hennig) will definitely run into some roadblocks as they look for Brett while learning about the plan Gerard is coming up with.

Meanwhile, Melissa (Melissa Ponzio) and Chris Argent (J.R. Bourne) investigate a dead body that the lacrosse players found in episode 12. The body in question remains to be unknown, but Melissa and Argent sense that the corpse is not normal at all.

Aside from the exciting storyline in the upcoming episode, fans have another reason to watch. "After Images" marks the directorial debut of Posey, who has been credited as a producer a few times. Actors eventually try their hand at directing an episode or two of the shows they star in, one such example was Ben McKenzie in an episode of "Gotham" season 3. According to CarterMatt, a likely explanation as to how Posey got to direct an episode of the final season of "Teen Wolf" is that he has closely observed how directors do things, especially after having been on the show since the very beginning.

Episode 13 of "Teen Wolf" season 6 airs Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. EDT, on MTV.