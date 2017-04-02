'Suits' season 7 news: Strong-minded psychiatrist to be introduced; will Meghan Markle leave series?
Louis Litt's shrink might soon join the cast of "Suits" for its upcoming seventh season.
According to TV Line, the legal drama is currently casting the role of a persistent psychiatrist. While the character's gender is unclear, the casting call notes that he/she will be helping a long-time patient (one of the series regulars) deal with a bitter breakup.
Rumor has it that cast member Meghan Markle will leave the series next season, but a "Suits" spokesperson told TV Line that it is not true. The representative stressed that the program's complete "main cast remain confirmed to return in Season 7," including Prince Harry's real-life girlfriend Markle.
In March, a source told E! News that the 35-year-old actress is "ready to be done with 'Suits'" and with "acting in general." The insider claimed Markle has been contemplating on leaving the entertainment industry even before she met Prince Harry to focus on her philanthropy. Aside from being a regular on the American series, Markle is also an ambassador for Canada's World Vision Clean Water campaign and a UN women's advocate.
Season 6 left off with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) finally becoming a qualified lawyer, thanks to the surprise return of Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) seemed ready to become a managing partner in the firm, while things did not end well for Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman). His fiancée Tara Messer (Carly Pope) left him after he confessed that he had known Mike's secret and exploited it.
Speaking with Deadline, series creator Aaron Korsh said the upcoming installment will allow fans to see the characters in a different light. "The big moving forward thing that we try to set up is Mike is coming back to the firm and he's not just coming back as a fraud or as a consultant. . . . Season 7 is a platform to explore that a little bit more. . . . So it's like a new start for all of them but it is a launching pad for all of them," he explained.
The seventh season of "Suits" is expected to premiere in the summer.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
-
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'