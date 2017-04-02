'Suits' season 7 news: Strong-minded psychiatrist to be introduced; will Meghan Markle leave series?

Louis Litt's shrink might soon join the cast of "Suits" for its upcoming seventh season.



According to TV Line, the legal drama is currently casting the role of a persistent psychiatrist. While the character's gender is unclear, the casting call notes that he/she will be helping a long-time patient (one of the series regulars) deal with a bitter breakup.



Rumor has it that cast member Meghan Markle will leave the series next season, but a "Suits" spokesperson told TV Line that it is not true. The representative stressed that the program's complete "main cast remain confirmed to return in Season 7," including Prince Harry's real-life girlfriend Markle.

In March, a source told E! News that the 35-year-old actress is "ready to be done with 'Suits'" and with "acting in general." The insider claimed Markle has been contemplating on leaving the entertainment industry even before she met Prince Harry to focus on her philanthropy. Aside from being a regular on the American series, Markle is also an ambassador for Canada's World Vision Clean Water campaign and a UN women's advocate.

Season 6 left off with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) finally becoming a qualified lawyer, thanks to the surprise return of Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) seemed ready to become a managing partner in the firm, while things did not end well for Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman). His fiancée Tara Messer (Carly Pope) left him after he confessed that he had known Mike's secret and exploited it.

Advertisement

Speaking with Deadline, series creator Aaron Korsh said the upcoming installment will allow fans to see the characters in a different light. "The big moving forward thing that we try to set up is Mike is coming back to the firm and he's not just coming back as a fraud or as a consultant. . . . Season 7 is a platform to explore that a little bit more. . . . So it's like a new start for all of them but it is a launching pad for all of them," he explained.

The seventh season of "Suits" is expected to premiere in the summer.