Sudanese-born bodybuilder killed 1, injured 6 in Tennessee church shooting

The gunman believed to have killed one person and injured another six at a Tennessee church has been named as Emanuel Kidega Samson, (25).

Melanie Crow Smith (39), a married mother of two, was killed during the attack and Samson – a bodybuilder born in Sudan – was arrested at the scene.

He opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ near Nashville yesterday as the service was ending, having been seen in the car park wearing a neoprene mask. His rampage was brought to an end when a church usher, Robert Engle, tackled him and despite being struck on the head by Samson's pistol forced him to shoot himself in the leg. Engle then ran to his car, where he had a pistol, and held Samson at gunpoint until police arrived.

The church's pastor, Joey Spann, and his wife Peggy were also shot.

Two victims received wounds to their torsos and are in a critical condition, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A judicial commissioner has ordered that Emanuel Samson be held without bond pending further court proceedings. pic.twitter.com/Ig7VLvIw1W — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 25, 2017

Spann is a bi-vocational minister who teaches at Bellevue School and coaches its middle and high school girls basketball teams.

The school issued a statement saying it wanted to 'boldly ask you to pray. Please lift up Coach Joey Spann and his wife Peggy and all who have been injured or impacted by this tragic event.

'We will keep you informed when we have more information. Thank you for being a part of our family of faith and for interceding on behalf of the Spanns.'