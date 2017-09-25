World
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Sudanese-born bodybuilder killed 1, injured 6 in Tennessee church shooting

Christian Today staff writer

The gunman believed to have killed one person and injured another six at a Tennessee church has been named as Emanuel Kidega Samson, (25).

A gunman killed one person and injured six at Burnette Chapel.Metro Nashville PD

Melanie Crow Smith (39), a married mother of two, was killed during the attack and Samson – a bodybuilder born in Sudan – was arrested at the scene.

He opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ near Nashville yesterday as the service was ending, having been seen in the car park wearing a neoprene mask. His rampage was brought to an end when a church usher, Robert Engle, tackled him and despite being struck on the head by Samson's pistol forced him to shoot himself in the leg. Engle then ran to his car, where he had a pistol, and held Samson at gunpoint until police arrived.

The church's pastor, Joey Spann, and his wife Peggy were also shot.

Two victims received wounds to their torsos and are in a critical condition, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Spann is a bi-vocational minister who teaches at Bellevue School and coaches its middle and high school girls basketball teams.

The school issued a statement saying it wanted to 'boldly ask you to pray. Please lift up Coach Joey Spann and his wife Peggy and all who have been injured or impacted by this tragic event.

'We will keep you informed when we have more information. Thank you for being a part of our family of faith and for interceding on behalf of the Spanns.'

More News in World
  • stratford-centre

    'Acid attack' in east London injures six

    Six people were believed to have been injured on Saturday after a group of males reportedly sprayed a noxious substance in a number of attacks in an area around a shopping centre in east London, police said.

  • protestors-at-mumtaz-qadris-execution

    Could Pakistan's blasphemy laws be getting even harsher?

    The head of a new Pakistani Islamist party that lionizes the killer of a provincial governor said it would take its rallying cry of "death to blasphemers" to next year's general election, after its surprisingly strong showing in a recent vote.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY