Soul Survivor launches independent review following Mike Pilavachi safeguarding investigation

Staff writer

Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi(Photo: Soul Survivor)

Soul Survivor, the church formerly led by Mike Pilavachi, has announced an independent review into its culture and practices. 

The review will be led by Fiona Scolding KC and examine the Watford-based church's culture and practices in relation to safeguarding allegations that were made against Pilavachi earlier this year. 

Announcing the launch of the review on Tuesday, Soul Survivor said it was committed to publishing the findings in full and learning from any past mistakes.

It is expected that a final report will be published in spring 2024. 

"We are keen that Fiona is given the time and information to be able to conduct a thorough and meaningful review. We are committed to publishing the report in full and implementing the recommendations," it said.

"We recognise that this continues to be an extremely painful process, particularly for those who were subject to Mike's abuse.

"Our hope is that this review demonstrates our unwavering commitment to learning from the mistakes of the past and can go some way to ensuring those experiences are not repeated." 

A safeguarding investigation conducted by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team and Diocese of St Albans concluded in September. 

It was launched after claims of inappropriate behaviour were reported in The Telegraph. The report said that safeguarding concerns about Pilavachi were substantiated

"It was concluded that he used his spiritual authority to control people and that his coercive and controlling behaviour led to inappropriate relationships, the physical wrestling of youths and massaging of young male interns," the Church of England said.

Soul Survivor is inviting anyone with information relevant to the independent review being led by Fiona Scolding KC to contact her team at soulsurvivor@landmarkchambers.co.uk

Most Read

  1. church-of-england-general-synod-15-november-2023

    Church of England General Synod backs trial of standalone services for same-sex blessings

  2. church

    Anti-Christian hate crimes on the rise in Europe

  3. gay-marriage

    More divided than the Conservative Party?

  4. general-synod

    Heartache and uncertainty for Church of England's evangelicals after same-sex blessing vote

  5. bible

    Restoring the ministry of blessing

  6. uganda

    Muslim husband sets wife on fire for accepting Christ

More News

  1. yvonne-orji

    Actress Yvonne Orji embraces virginity with faith and empowerment at 39

  2. cenotaph

    The gift of democracy requires self-restraint

  3. counselling

    Dossier highlighting problems with Australian conversion therapy ban sent to 1,000 parliamentarians

  4. church

    Christian Sainsbury's worker claims she was fired after refusing to work Sunday mornings

  5. coffee

    In the face of endemic loneliness, belonging is the proven antidote

  6. york-minster

    Will an unlikely alliance defeat the bishops' same-sex motion?