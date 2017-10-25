Slavery thrives because it's hidden: we need to learn to ask questions, says CofE bishop

The Bishop of Derby Alastair Redfern YouTube

The CofE bishop who is leading the Church's efforts to help to tackle modern slavery has called for 'improvement in police practice' in the wake of a highly critical report which found that police are failing in the area.

A new report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found that police forces are failing to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking because the cases are too difficult and senior officers believe the public lack sympathy for the victims.

Victims are not always identified and investigations are closed prematurely, according to the report.

The Bishop of Derby, Alastair Redfern, told Christian Today: 'This report is a wake-up call and a challenge not just to the police, but to all of us. Slavery thrives because it is "hidden". We each need to become more vigilant, and to ask questions about people and situations that seem out of order.

'The Clewer Initiative, launched by the Church of England last week, is dedicated to raising awareness of the signs of modern slavery, and working with the police and other agencies to provide support for victims and intelligence about suspicious practises. Such is the scale and complexity of the crime, that improvement in police practise and priorities need to be matched by greater public awareness and support.'

The Prime Minister last week backed the launch of the Clewer Initiative, aimed at mobilising the Church of England's 12,000 parishes in the battle to eradicate modern slavery.

Along with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Theresa May welcomed the initiative, a three-year programme to help the Church of England's 42 dioceses work to support victims of modern slavery and identify the signs of exploitation in their local communities.

The project was launched at an event in Lambeth Palace attended by representatives from dioceses and other denominations, along with MPs and charities involved in work to combat modern slavery.

May, who has made tackling modern slavery a key part of her government's agenda, said: 'Modern slavery is a barbaric crime which destroys the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our society. I value the work that the Clewer Initiative will be doing to enable the Church of England dioceses and wider church networks to develop strategies to tackle modem slavery.'

Bishop Redfern, who spoke at the launch, is leading the project. Work is already under way in dioceses, with training and information sessions on how to provide support and identify victims of labour exploitation in areas from the construction and property sector to hand car washes in British cities and shipping.

Derby, Bath and Wells, Chester, Durham, Guildford, Lichfield, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Rochester, Southwell and Nottingham dioceses are already taking part with a further 14 dioceses due to sign up later this year.

The diocese of Derby has become a key member of the Derby and Derbyshire Modern Slavery Partnership, uniting with police and social services working to help victims.