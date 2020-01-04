Send flowers to your pastor's wife, says Tony Evans after passing of his own wife from cancer

Pastor Tony Evans has a thoughtful suggestion for people asking how they can help him in the wake of his wife's death from cancer.

The popular preacher's wife, Lois, died on Monday from biliary cancer, aged 70.

On Instagram, Evans shared the one thing that friends and supporters could do that would honour his wife's memory.

"We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

"Many have asked how to help during this time. In honor of Lois, I would also love for you to consider sending flowers this week to your pastor's wife. Lois loved receiving flowers but she also loved giving them.

"Because her passion was ministering to pastors' wives and making sure they felt loved and cared for, your gift of flowers in her memory would be a gift to us as well."

Lois' funeral is due to be held on Monday at 11am at the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church, where Evans is senior pastor.

In another suggestion, Evans said that in lieu of flowers, supporters might want to consider "continuing the ministry to pastors' wives that was dear to Lois' heart" by giving a gift to the Urban Alternative's Pastors' Wives Ministry.

Lois was surrounded by her family when she passed away. Recounting the moment, Evans said she had "transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from Heaven".

"I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well," he shared.

"As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

He added: "We are what we are because of her."

It has been a difficult few years for Evans, who lost his father in November, his sister Beverly Johnson last January, and his niece Wynter Pitts, in July 2018.