Send flowers to your pastor's wife, says Tony Evans after passing of his own wife from cancer

Staff writer
(Photo: Instagram/Tony Evans)

Pastor Tony Evans has a thoughtful suggestion for people asking how they can help him in the wake of his wife's death from cancer. 

The popular preacher's wife, Lois, died on Monday from biliary cancer, aged 70. 

On Instagram, Evans shared the one thing that friends and supporters could do that would honour his wife's memory. 

"We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

"Many have asked how to help during this time. In honor of Lois, I would also love for you to consider sending flowers this week to your pastor's wife. Lois loved receiving flowers but she also loved giving them.

"Because her passion was ministering to pastors' wives and making sure they felt loved and cared for, your gift of flowers in her memory would be a gift to us as well."

Lois' funeral is due to be held on Monday at 11am at the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church, where Evans is senior pastor. 

In another suggestion, Evans said that in lieu of flowers, supporters might want to consider "continuing the ministry to pastors' wives that was dear to Lois' heart" by giving a gift to the Urban Alternative's Pastors' Wives Ministry. 

Lois was surrounded by her family when she passed away.  Recounting the moment, Evans said she had "transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from Heaven". 

"I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well," he shared.

"As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

He added: "We are what we are because of her."

It has been a difficult few years for Evans, who lost his father in November, his sister Beverly Johnson last January, and his niece Wynter Pitts, in July 2018. 

Most Read

  1. Pope apologises for slapping woman after she grabbed him

  2. Archbishop of Sydney appeals for prayer after weeks of devastating fires in Australia

  3. What will happen to the Church of England and Anglicans in 2020?

  4. Archaeologists uncover 1,700-year-old church in Ethiopia

  5. Christian bride-to-be killed on the way to her wedding by suspected Islamists

  6. Kanye West says Sunday Services saved him from drug use and addiction

  7. Tributes paid to pastor who drowned trying to save two children

  8. Gafcon UK leader 'very concerned' by appointment of Stephen Cottrell as Archbishop of York

  9. Hero security guard who stopped church gunman says he won't allow evil to succeed

More News

  1. books

    The books you should not leave off your 2020 reading list

  2. candle

    When you feel betrayed by God: my top Christian book of the year

  3. woman

    Should Christians make New Year's resolutions?

  4. notre-dame

    Notre-Dame has only '50 per cent chance' of being fully restored - church official

  5. vikings-season-3-episode-7

    Vikings didn't just murder monks and pillage monasteries – they helped spread Christianity too

  6. dreams

    All year resolutions

  7. abortion

    Mother offered full-term abortion because her son had Down's syndrome