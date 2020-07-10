Scotland's hate crime Bill 'threatens gospel freedom'

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/EmranYousof)

Concerns have been raised over the free speech of Christians in Scotland as the Scottish Parliament considers broadening hate crime laws. 

The existing law covers race but the Justice Committee is considering extending the law to include religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. 

Nigel Kenny, the Christian Institute's Scotland Officer, fears that the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill as it currently stands will have "profound consequences for free speech and religious liberty".

"These new offences could very easily restrict our freedom to proclaim Christ as the only way of salvation or to call people to repent of sin – even in church," he said. 

He went on to warn that the Bill, if passed, could lead to people "unwittingly" committing offences even "in the privacy of your own home". 

"There is not nearly enough protection for free speech," he said. 

Mr Kenny said it was possible that critics of Christianity could appropriate the restrictions to shut down debate. 

This, he said, could negatively impact evangelism, church outreach, and Christian engagement in debates on moral and ethical issues. 

"Of course, Christians would never support genuinely threatening or abusive behaviour. But many of those who oppose biblical truth claim disagreement is hatred," he said. 

"The stirring up hatred offences would give them a new tool to try to close down debate and silence Christians. Such laws, especially in today's climate, would undoubtedly have a chilling effect on free speech." 

The Justice Committee is seeking views on the Bill until 24 July. Submissions can be made by email only to justicecommittee@parliament.scot

