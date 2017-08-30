Samsung offers huge Note 8 discounts for former owners of Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set for release next month on Sept. 15. YouTube/SamsungMobile

As a sign of goodwill from the Korean technology giant, Samsung is offering big discounts on the new Galaxy Note 8 for the unlucky owners of the Galaxy Note 7, which was well known for the disastrous battery problems that led to its recall.

The company is giving Galaxy Note 7 owners up to a whopping $425 off the Note 8's price. However, Samsung is not giving the discount outright, as the deal comes with some stipulations.

In order to get a discount, consumers will need to trade in an existing handset. Samsung will then determine the value of the phone to tell whether or not the consumer will be able to get the maximum $425 discount, or only part of it.

The phone that would be traded needs to be in good condition, able to power on, and maintain battery charge. The screen must be fully functional, and without any cracks. In addition, the phone must be unlocked, reset to factory settings, and has its anti-theft software disabled.

The device must also be fully paid for it to be eligible to be traded in. The discount program can only be availed directly from Samsung and will not be applicable when buying the Note 8 from a third party seller.

The user will also have to provide proof that he or she has owned a Galaxy Note 7 prior to its recall. Such proof can be the original receipt, carrier bill, a credit card bill, or the mobile provider contract agreement.

Another limitation on the promotion is that it is only available in the United States. There is no word yet if this discount will be extended to other countries as well.

Those who wish to get the discount may go to Samsung's website to sign up and get specific instructions from the company. The promotion will run until Sept. 30.