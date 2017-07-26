'Riverdale' season 2 release date, spoilers: Vanessa Morgan's Toni Topaz to be a bad influence on Jughead Jones?

The first season of "Riverdale" ended with a number of cliffhangers and as the new season nears, a couple of spoilers were teased at the San Diego Comic-Con to hype up the fans.

During the "Riverdale" panel at the convention, producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that there will a new character, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), who will play an important role in the life of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

In the last season, Jughead had to transfer to another school and leave his friends behind namely Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and his girlfriend Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart). He was also newly inducted into the notorious gang, Southside Serpents.

Toni, who will be attending Jughead's new school, Southside High, is also a member of the Southside Serpents and will teach him the ins and outs of the group. This relationship strongly hints that Jughead may be influenced negatively and that he may need the help of his friends to get him out of sticky situations.

Aguirre-Sacasa hinted that Toni may become a roadblock to Jughead and Betty's relationship which fans have affectionately named "Bughead." This implies that a love triangle could form with the addition of Toni and bring about some jealousy from Betty.

"Bughead is pretty strong, and pretty undeniable, and pretty epic, but you know even the most epic of romances has trouble — and trouble often comes as a third party. So yes, it is conceivable that Toni will potentially test the limits of Bughead," expressed Aguirre-Sacasa.

The producer also said that the sexual orientation of Toni might also be explored in the show as she was implied as being bisexual in the comics.This strongly suggests that Toni may not only consider getting close to Jughead but could even start something with Betty as well.

Season 2 of "Riverdale" premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.