Richard Dawkins planning atheism books for children and teens to stop 'religious indoctrination'

Famed atheist Richard Dawkins continues to see belief in God as a threat to humanity and his latest effort to counter it is more books about atheism. But this time, it's not adults he wants to speak to but children and teenagers.

According to recent tweets, the scientist and 'God Delusion' author has two new books in the pipeline, Outgrowing God, which will be about atheism for teenagers, and a second one with the working title of 'Atheism for Children' that will be illustrated.

He explained in tweets this week that his 'Atheism for Children' book is not intended to be a storybook.

'My "Atheism for Children" book will be unflinching, not a storybook: children won't beg parents to buy it for Xmas. Are there parents who'll want to buy it for their children anyway? Do you anticipate a demand? Would you like to see a "children's God Delusion" by me published?' he said.

He then explained in another tweet that his goal was to arm parents against religious indoctrination by schools and grandparents.

'I really want to not indoctrinate. Perhaps I can help parents arm them against indoctrination by schools, g'parents & religious books. & against taunting by religious schoolmates. Help them think on evidence, e.g. for evolution. "What do you think?" is my continual refrain,' he said.

The 77-year-old has been the unofficial face of the atheist movement since his bestselling book, 'The God Delusion,' came out in 2006.

He has continued to rail against religion and belief in God, although he recently made some surprisingly positive comments about Christianity, saying it was the world's 'best defence' against extremist forms of religion and that it may give way to 'something worse' if it disappears completely.

'Before we rejoice at the death throes of the relatively benign Christian religion, let's not forget Hilaire Belloc's menacing rhyme: "Always keep a-hold of nurse For fear of finding something worse,"' Dawkins wrote in a recent tweet.

In other comments, he said: 'There are no Christians, as far as I know, blowing up buildings. I am not aware of any Christian suicide bombers. I am not aware of any major Christian denomination that believes the penalty for apostasy is death. I have mixed feelings about the decline of Christianity, in so far as Christianity might be a bulwark against something worse.'