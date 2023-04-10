Religious 'nones' reach record high in Spain after pandemic

Staff writer

(Photo: Ferrer i Guardia Foundation)

The number of people in Spain with no religion has reached an all time high, according to a new report.

The report, published last month by the Ferrer i Guardia Foundation, found that religious "nones" reached 39.3% of the population in 2022, a dramatic leap from 27.5% in 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic. 

Commenting on the findings, the foundation said that the pandemic had "accelerated the process of secularisation" in Spain. 

The number of nones is even higher among younger Spaniards - 57.9% of 25 to 34 year olds, and rising again to 60.3% among 18 to 24 year olds.

Religious nones have grown almost year-on-year in Spain since 1980 when they numbered only 8.5% of the population in the traditionally Catholic country. 

Even among those who identify as religious, most are now non-practising, the report said. 

In the year 2000, 60% of those who said they were religious practised their faith, compared to 40% who did not.

By 2022, this had changed dramatically, with 64.2% of Spaniards who identify as religious saying they do not practise their faith. 

"Since March 2020 and the Covid lockdown, the number of non-religious has increased considerably. Even after the end of the health crisis, the trend has continued its growth in a more gradual form," the foundation said. 

Most Read

  1. easter

    An Easter special that breaks through the cancellation of Christianity in the public media

  2. everyone-else-burns

    Everyone Else Burns: A piercing insight into legalistic Christianity which lacks love

  3. jesus

    Where does Jesus say in the Bible that he is the divine Son of God?

  4. ben-kwashi

    Worldwide Church called to stand with persecuted Nigerian Christians

  5. education

    Transgender ideology in schools is the mother of all safeguarding failures

  6. malaysia

    Malaysian state bans Muslims from entering churches

  7. transgender

    Transgender policy in schools is like the 'Wild West', says Christian MP

More News

  1. jesus

    Where does Jesus say in the Bible that he is the divine Son of God?

  2. general-synod

    What is the right way forward for the Church of England after General Synod?

  3. football

    Could watching football be a religious experience?

  4. work

    How can we carry our Sunday confidence into Monday morning?

  5. everyone-else-burns

    Everyone Else Burns: A piercing insight into legalistic Christianity which lacks love

  6. online-church

    Axing online services after Covid may be factor in declining church attendance - report