'Red Dead Redemption 2' news: Announcement teased; Switch and PC versions far fetched

The west is wilder the second time around in "Red Dead Redemption 2." RDR2 Official Website

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have yet to redeem themselves after a long information drought regarding their upcoming project, "Red Dead Redemption 2" (RDR2). However, the studio recently confirmed an upcoming major announcement for the console game.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed "Red Dead Redemption" (RDR), which was dubbed by fans as "Grand Theft Auto: Wild West," "Red Dead Redemption 2" got hyped for release following the gameplay screenshot reveals and the aforementioned announcement, set to be revealed on Thursday, Sept. 28. Not much is known about it, but some players have speculated that it will be about a new trailer for the game.

Since Rockstar Games is remaking "L.A. Noire" for the Switch, some fans have been hoping for the same treatment with "RDR2." Some have even theorized that a Switch version may be released alongside the console versions. This, however, was a distant possibility according to Daily Star UK, who pointed to Rockstar's statements regarding the remake of the first game "Red Dead Redemption." Apparently, the first installment was not ported over to the Switch because the game code was so convoluted that porting it to the Nintendo handheld would have been like creating a new game.

As for the PC versions of both "RDR" and "RDR2," the former will remain a console exclusive, while the latter has yet to be announced for the PC. This was despite the delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2's" release from Fall 2017 to Spring 2018. When asked whether they had plans for a PC version, game developer Take-Two Interactive gave a vague statement, answering that any updates about their titles will come from the labels.

Fans who own gaming PCs remain optimistic, despite lack of announcements from the publisher and developer regarding a possible PC version. It is worth noting, however, that pre-orders for both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 (PS4) versions of the game are already available.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released in Spring 2018 for the Xbox One and PS4.