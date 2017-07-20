Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland

x

Prince William and Kate at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Poland. Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met a Salvation Army representative working against human trafficking at a garden party in Royal Lazienki Park, Warsaw to mark the Queen's birthday.

The encounter came as part of the couple's royal tour of Poland and Germany, which earlier this week saw them visit the site of the Nazi concentration and death camp at Stutthof in Poland.

There, in a trip organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust, Prince William and his wife Catherine met with survivors and heard about the harrowing history of life in Stutthof, where 28,000 Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

Separately, the Salvation Army's project manager for anti human trafficking and modern slavery in Poland, Joanna Trela, was part of a small group of people working to combat modern slavery in the country who met the Duchess of Cambridge for a private conversation on the issue.

Trela runs a project which raises awareness of modern slavery in Poland, as well as offering employment support to former victims of modern slavery.

The scheme in Poland is funded by The Salvation Army in the UK and the Republic of Ireland's international projects office in an effort to fight trafficking by criminals wanting to entice slaves to the UK.

Trela spoke to the Duchess alongside representatives from the Polish police force, and the charity La Strada. The Salvation Army in the UK and Republic of Ireland works in partnership with La Strada, to ensure that Polish victims of modern slavery who choose to return to Poland after receiving specialist support from The Salvation Army in the UK.

The Duchess asked the group about collaboration within the anti human trafficking sector.

Trela said: 'The Duchess of Cambridge was clearly well informed and very interested in the problem of human trafficking. It was a warm and relaxed meeting and we were delighted to receive her acknowledgement of the importance of The Salvation Army's work across Poland and the UK to stamp out this cruel exploitation of people.'