Prince Charles 'praying' that refugees arriving in Britain find a warm welcome

Prince Charles has said that refugees should be "welcomed" to Britain after visiting a west London church to meet people who have fled warzones.

During the visit to St Luke's, the Earl's Court branch of Holy Trinity Brompton, the Prince spoke with the leaders of Alpha Ukraine about the challenges faced by those fleeing the war in their homeland.

He also met international refugees and asylum seekers taking part in the church's children's and women's programmes, employability programme and English lessons.

He said Britain was "lucky" to have them and praised the skills they bring to the country.

But he also shared his sadness over their personal experiences of conflict and expressed his hope that they would be helped during their time in Britain.

"If I may say so, I cannot even begin to imagine the dreadful conditions, the suffering, the agony you have all had to endure on your way to arrive here in this country," he said.

"I pray you have been welcomed and the fact that you have found some accommodation - I hope is something.

"The fact that there are people here to help you learn English, to find your way through the inevitable difficulties that there are, is - I hope - something that will make a difference to your lives."

He added, "I keep praying for you. There are so many people wanting to help you and, as I say, I hope you feel welcome."

Commenting on the visit, Holy Trinity Brompton, said, "We were so pleased to have HRH The Prince of Wales visit HTB St. Luke's Earls Court today to find out more about how together, we're supporting those displaced by conflict."