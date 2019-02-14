Prayers for peace in Nigeria ahead of general elections

World Watch Monitor Women displaced by Boko Haram's attacks waiting for food at St Theresa Catholic Church, Yola.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is praying that Nigeria's general elections will pass off peacefully this coming weekend.

Nigerians will be casting their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, followed by a second round of voting for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly on March 2.

On Twitter, Archbishop Justin Welby said he was praying for the elections to be 'peaceful and fair'.

'Around the world we are praying with great hope for peaceful and fair elections in Nigeria, which build on the successful voting and calm transition in 2015. May God bless you in His power – and may He bless this wonderful nation,' he said.

Tearfund said its team in Nigeria had asked for prayers ahead of the elections amid concerns that the country is facing a growing humanitarian crisis.

That crisis has been triggered by the terrorist activities of militant group Boko Haram in the north-east of the country, where there have been widespread attacks on churches, schools and other civic buildings, killing thousands.

According to Tearfund, some 2.1 million people have been forced from their homes, with most of them remaining within Nigeria.

Despite some military gains against Boko Haram, the conflict has left many people without enough food or other essential items.

Paul Mershak, Tearfund's Country Representative for Nigeria, said: 'Politicians are desperately vying for positions, leading to a lot of tension in the country. Despite this we are trusting God for free and fair elections. The election is crucial for Nigeria as it tries to find long-term peace.'

Tearfund has suggested the following prayer points:

• As people go to the polls, pray they are free from fear, that the electoral body will do its duty, and that officials will deal with the process with care.

• Pray for peace during the election period, that insurgents won't take advantage of the change of power due to the elections, especially in places facing insecurity.

• Pray that the church will be able to continue being a positive influence on public life in Nigeria.

• Lift up our partners as they continue to do vital work to bring peace during and after the elections.