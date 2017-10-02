Pray for Las Vegas: At least 20 dead and more than 100 injured

At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Automatic gunfire rained down on concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, just over the main Las Vegas Boulevard from the scene, police said.

Las Vegas police said at least 20 were dead and more than 100 were being treated for injuries. Reuters

The attacker, who is a local man and has not yet been named, was shot dead by police, officials said. His motive is not yet known and officials described the situation as 'static' with no other shooters on the loose.

The primary gunman's accomplice, Marilou Danley, is still on the run. Authorities are seeking an Asian female described as a companion of the suspect, said Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department.

Witnesses described seeing flashes of light from the upper floors of the hotel during a performance by country music star Jason Aldean who later posted on social media calling on people to pray.

Writing on Instagram he said: 'Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.'

Hundreds of people fled the scene and videos posted on social media showed an extended period of gunfire.

The three day music festival began on Friday and has been held for the past four years on an 15-acre lot across Las Vegas Boulevard from Mandalay Bay.