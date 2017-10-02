Las Vegas shooting: Trump quotes Bible as he condemns 'act of pure evil'

President Donald Trump called on America to unite behind faith as he offered prayers for the victims of the Las Vegas attack.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in the worst mass shooting in American history after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel onto a country music concert.

Nevada resident 64-year-old Steven Paddock was identified as the attacker. Police said he killed himself before they could enter his hotel room, which overlooked the space where 22,000 had gathered for a three-day festival.

Speaking from the White House Trump quoted the Bible as he spoke extensively about faith and prayer in his response, condemning the attack as an 'act of pure evil'.

He said: 'To the families of the victims; we are praying for you, we are here for you, and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period.'

Quoting Psalm 34 he went on: 'Scripture teaches us "the Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit".

'We seek comfort in those words for we know God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.

'To the wounded who are now in hospital we are praying for your full recovery and pledge today our support from this day forward.'

He praised the Las Vegas police and said they showed what 'true professionalism' looked like, highlighting the speed at which they identified the attacker's location.

Relying heavily on words of faith as he made his first response to a mass shooting as president, Trump said America was 'united in sadness, shock and grief', adding: 'In moments of tragedy and horror America comes together as one. And it always has.'

Las Vagas police said at least 50 were dead and more than 400 were being treated in hospital for injuries. Reuters

Unlike previous addresses Trump's tone was sombre and he stuck to a pre-written script, declining to take questions from reporters afterwards.

He said he would visit Las Vegas with his wife Melania on Wednesday and the American flag would fly at half mast.

'We call upon the bonds that unite us – our faith, our family, and our shared values,' he said.

'Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broke violence.

'Though we feel such anger at the senseless murder of follow citizens, it is our love that defines us today and always will forever,' he went on.

'At times like these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness.

'The answers do not come easily.'

He added: 'But can we take solace in the knowledge that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope.

'Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or lost ones they loved so dearly.

'We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace and we pray for the day when evil is banished and the lives of the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear.

'May God the souls of the lives that are lost.'

Trump was joined by a number of his evangelical advisory panel in offering prayers earlier on Monday.

