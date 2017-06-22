Pope may miss meeting with Cardinals sparking speculation about division

x

Pope Francis consecrated 17 new cardinals on in November 2016. Reuters

There is further speculation around division at the highest levels of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis is preparing to announce the identity of a new group of Cardinals, the Bishops who assist him at the highest levels of the Church.

Usually, in the run up to the 'consistory' which sees the new cardinals announced, the Pope has a meeting with the whole College of Cardinals. Now though, the National Catholic Register reports that the meeting won't take place.

If that's the case, it's the second year in a row when the Pope will have chosen not to meet formally with the Cardinals. His predecessor Benedict XVI made a similar decision on just one occasion.

Tensions are thought to remain high after a group of four Cardinals went public with their questions over a teaching document Amoris Laetitia. The document contains sections dealing with divorce and remarriage and other areas which conservatives and more progressive elements disagree over.

Four traditionalist Cardinals hand delivered a so-called 'dubia' letter which outlined their five questions for the Pope over the teaching in the document. There was speculation they may resubmit the dubia as part of a meeting with the Pope.

Although the lack of formal meeting means there isn't the potential for a confrontation between the Pope and the four Cardinals, it does highlight the apparent division which extends into enthusiastic Vatican-watchers around the world. Conservatives are cautious about Pope Francis, while more liberal elements are encouraged by him.

The College of Cardinals is a key body, because it makes up the electorate for voting in the new Pope. Francis has encouraged diversity within the body, creating Cardinals from across the world.