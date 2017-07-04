World
Pope Francis donates €50,000 to Greek island Lesbos' earthquake relief

Harry Farley Journalist

Pope Francis has donated €50,000 to the stricken Greek island of Lesbos after it was hit by a powerful earthquake last month.

One person died and around 800 displaced by the 6.3 quake which destroyed homes and infrastructure from the Turkish Aegean province, Izmir, to the Greek capital, Athens, on June 12.

Pope Francis visited refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, taking 12 refugees back to Rome with him .Reuters

The pontiff's donation comes after he visited refugees on the island in 2016, bringing 12 back with him to the Vatican. Those selected were chosen at random, including six children, after they had their homes bombed in wartorn Syria. 

Lesbos is currently home to about 3,500 migrants and refugees awaiting the results of their asylum applications.

Within days of receiving a full report on the scale of the damage, Pope Francis made the donation, according to Catholic News Agency.

Archbishop Nikolaos Printezis, Bishop of Naxos, Andros, Tinos and Mykonos said it was a marker of his closeness to the people affected by the tragedy.

A Vatican representative is expected to make a trip to the island in the coming days to assess the damage and deliver the money. 

No damage was reported to the refugee camps on Lesbos the nearby island of Chios. 

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management, said the epicentre was at a shallow depth of seven kilometers (four miles), under the sea between the Greek and Turkish coast. 

