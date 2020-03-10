Pope livestreams Mass for people with coronavirus

Staff writer
(Photo: Vatican News)

Pope Francis is utilising live broadcasts to reach everyone affected by the coronavirus, including the vulnerable and medical workers on the frontline of the fight against the outbreak. 

On Sunday, the Pope delivered his Angelus prayer from inside the Vatican via livestream instead of the traditional window above St Peter's Square in a bid to stop large crowds forming. 

On Monday, the Pope's Mass at Casa Santa Marta was dedicated to people suffering from coronavirus and was also broadcast live.

The Pope introduced the liturgy saying, "In these days, I will offer Mass for those who are sick from the coronavirus epidemic, for the doctors, nurses, volunteers who are helping them, for their families, for the elderly in nursing homes, for prisoners."

The Vatican has closed its museums, including the Sistine Chapel, and put in place a number of preventative measures following its first confirmed case of coronavirus last week.

Professor Andrea Arcangeli, the Vatican's health chief, told Vatican News that there had been no new cases since the one confirmed last Friday. 

He added that this case did not involve a resident or employee of the Vatican, but "a person who had passed through our health and hygiene clinic to undergo medical examinations with a view to being hired". 

 Addressing the shift to live broadcasts, Prof Arcangeli said: "The aim is to avoid crowding and close contacts that could inevitably occur at the security checks carried out by the police. The Holy Father's message will reach us using the means that technology makes available to us." 

