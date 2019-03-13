Police investigate attack on pro-life vigil in Manchester

(Photo: Google Maps) The incident took place outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Fallowfield, a suburb of Manchester

Police are investigating after a passer-by disrupted a pro-life vigil outside an abortion clinic in Manchester, sending their deckchair and leaflets flying.

According to Mancunian Matters, the campaigners hosting the vigil were pensioners who were praying at the time.

The pro-life vigil was taking place outside a Marie Stopes clinic as part of the international '40 Days for Life' campaign against abortion that takes place during Lent.

The individual reportedly shouted profanities at the campaigners and hurled their pro-life placards and leaflets over a fence.

Jason McShane-Chapman, Marie Stopes UK's Regional Manager for Manchester and Leeds told the Manchester Evening News that the incident was evidence that pro-life vigils outside abortion clinics are 'inappropriate'.

'We are aware that an incident took place outside our Manchester centre on Friday,' he said.

'Any kind of aggressive or confrontational behaviour outside a health centre is clearly unacceptable, and does not help people who are trying to access the service.

'Unfortunately, the presence of lobby groups like 40 Days for Life outside our clinics can cause tensions to rise and this incident demonstrates why it is inappropriate for protests to take place where potentially vulnerable women are trying to access legal NHS funded healthcare.'

40 Days for Life international campaigns director Robert Colquhoun told the Manchester Evening News that the vigil had been peaceful.

'40 Days for Life organise peaceful, prayerful and legal vigils outside of abortion centres in the United Kingdom.

'In nine years of ministry we have not seen a single substantiated case of harassment or intimidation by any of our volunteers in that time. We have however received abuse from passers by.

'It has been estimated in the last 5 years that thanks to all all groups that organise prayer vigils in the UK outside abortion centres there are over 1,000 babies who were scheduled for an abortion, but are alive today thanks to volunteers who witness for life in a peaceful, loving and compassionate manner.'