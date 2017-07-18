Pokémon characters rumors, news: Alien pocket monsters arriving soon?

Since its beginnings in 1998, The Pokémon Company has evolved and given fans a wide range of merchandise that includes video games, anime and trading cards. They will add another feather to their cap by soon revealing strange new Pokémon creatures.

A teaser video just came out recently from The Pokémon Company Japan which shows unusual-looking Pokémon while ominous sounding music plays in the background. When translated, the video's title reads, "Pokémon Mystery File: A World of Pokémon You Don't Know."

The strange robotic-looking Pokémon are seen engaged in battle in video game mode. Then, other declarations are displayed on the screen, "Is this a time slip? Is it manipulating time? It came from the moon? Is it a space virus? Is this an encounter with aliens?"

The battles take place in the air and underwater. After which, another message is shown, "The battle with the alien invader has begun! Is this the underside of this world? Is this a puzzle of ancient relics? Is this an attack from a parallel universe? Does it possess humans?" Then, an odd-looking jellyfish-like Pokémon is seen rising up in front of three hunters.

The video ends with the ancient group of Pokémon, the Unown, forming an alphabetic phrase, "Is something happening?"

A website is linked to the video which showcases the alien Pokémon with the message, "Coming soon." The original art is part of several unique promotions for the Daisuki club, a Japanese Pokémon fan club.

Fans have speculated that the announcement may have something to do with the rumored "Pokémon Stars." However, the strange new Pokémon appear to be more different and its own entity.

The mystery of the new Pokémon alien creatures will be revealed on Wednesday, July 19. Since the announcement was teased by The Pokémon Company Japan, the creatures may only be for the Japan market. Watch out for more updates as the situation unfolds.