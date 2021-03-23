Pentecostal leader urges women to have 'honest conversations' about mental health during the pandemic

Pastor Sola Irukwu is urging women to speak up if they are struggling with their faith and mental health during the pandemic.

She made the appeal ahead of Uncommon Woman, a free online conference for women being hosted this week by Jesus House, one of the biggest Pentecostal churches in the country whose pop-up vaccination clinic was recently visited by Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

The Uncommon Woman conference will hear from inspirational Christian women like bestselling motivational speaker and writer Michelle McKinney Hammond, award-winning architect Olajumoke Adenowo, and Youthscape's relationships lead Rachel Gardner.

It comes at a time when an estimated 1.5 million young women have lost income since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures from the Young Women's Trust. More data from the IFS shows that women were about a third more likely than men to work in a sector that was shut down by Covid-19. Women have been affected in other ways by the pandemic, bearing the brunt of home-schooling.

Ahead of Uncommon Woman this Thursday to Saturday, Pastor Irukwu is urging women to invest in their own mental health and have conversations with those around them about the impact of the pandemic.

"I believe that there is a call from God to his daughters in this unprecedented season to live boldly, fearless and emboldened," she said.

"That begins with honest conversations about mental health, Covid conspiracies and the state of our finances. As we draw near to him, he empowers us to go and do exploits for him.

"He has placed in us all we need to achieve all he wants to us to do by his Spirit. God is with you audacious woman! There is nothing to fear. As it says in Joshua 1:9, we should be strong and courageous.

"I look forward to joining you and hundreds of women online for three life-changing days as we learn how to be audacious and live fearless."

The event will run from March 25 to March 27, and tickets for the event can be purchased at www.uncommonwomanconference.co.uk