Pastor who prayed over Donald Trump says Hollywood is full of devil worshippers who drink children's blood

Rodney Howard-Browne and his wife Adonica. Twitter

An evangelical pastor who was among those who prayed over Donald Trump in the Oval Office over the summer has said that Hollywood is full of devil-worshippers who engage in human sacrifice and drink the blood of children.

Rodney Howard-Browne said in a sermon over the weekend: 'These people are full of the devil. These people can't even be reasoned with. They have already given their soul to the devil. Are you with me? These people go through seances, these people drink blood, these people sacrifice children.'

In a clip posted online by the website Right Wing Watch and reported by the Huffington Post, Howard-Browne added: 'They sacrifice children at the highest levels in Hollywood. They drink blood of young kids. This is a fact. That's why the next thing to be exposed will be all the pedophilia that is going to come out of Hollywood and come out of Washington, DC. The human sacrifice and the cannibalism has been going on for years.'

Howard-Browne went on to describe the supposed satanic rituals that go on in Hollywood. 'Many of the Hollywood actors that you go see on a screen, what you don't know, they bring a witch, they do a big seance right there on the set and they worship devils and they allow devils to come into them before they take the part of what they're going to act,' he said. 'It's a fact what I am telling you.'

The South Africa-born pastor and his wife, Adonica Howard-Browne, are founders of the Revival Ministries and its River church, based in Tampa.