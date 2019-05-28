Pakistani Christian allowed to stay in the UK after public outcry over deportation

A Pakistani Christian who was facing imminent deportation from the UK has been given leave to remain for the next 30 months.

The Home Office has come under pressure to grant asylum to Azeem Wazir, a Christian who fled Pakistan after campaigning against the country's blasphemy laws.

His case made headlines when he was detained at the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre near London last month and told he would be deported in a matter of days.

The deportation was delayed following public outcry. A petition that called on Home Secretary Sajid Javid to stop the deportation was signed nearly 17,000 times.

News of his temporary leave to remain came after he was released from Colnbrook last week.

An update on Change.org said: "The Home Office have reviewed the risks to Azeem and have granted him (renewable) 30 month discretionary leave to remain.

"While not as absolute as granting asylum, it effectively guarantees he will not be deported and allows him to demonstrate his good character as a UK resident.

"Your support and the attention this petition has attracted in the media and with decision makers has been invaluable."

Since coming to the UK four years ago, Mr Wazir has lived in Bristol, where he attends church.

While in Pakistan, he was an outspoken critic of the country's blasphemy laws and was part of a campaign called 'Stop Killing Christians'. He also publicly defended Asia Bibi, a Christian mother who was released from death row for blasphemy last year.

The announcement of his deportation had come in the same week as Mrs Bibi arrived in Canada after being granted asylum following a decade-long ordeal.